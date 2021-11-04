Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

PRDO traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 709,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,425. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

