Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.380-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $749 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.71 million.Perficient also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.930 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $14.56 on Thursday, hitting $145.89. 10,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.