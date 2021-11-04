Permission Coin Market Capitalization Tops $30.30 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $30.30 million and $315,238.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00086811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00074161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00101141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.04 or 0.07289117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,868.98 or 0.99635643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022533 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

