Peter M. Graham Sells 1,685 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.34.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
