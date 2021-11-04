Peter M. Graham Sells 1,685 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PRA Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

