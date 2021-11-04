Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PETS. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 492.14. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.26. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

