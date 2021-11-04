PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of PG&E worth $47,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Price Michael F acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

