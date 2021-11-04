PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of PG&E worth $46,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668,108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494,530 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 51,418.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651,230 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $68,490,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

