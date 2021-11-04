Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of PAHC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 1,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,526. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $870.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

