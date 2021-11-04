Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PDO stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

