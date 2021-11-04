Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,597,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

