Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $5,304.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.41 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014409 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,352,666 coins and its circulating supply is 432,092,230 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

