Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.85

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 159169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.