Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

TBBK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

TBBK stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.46.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.