Piper Sandler Comments on Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $284.68 million, a P/E ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

