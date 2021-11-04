Piper Sandler Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $60.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

COOP stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

