Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes updated its FY21 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.420 EPS.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 2.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

