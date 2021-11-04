Pizza Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $224,618.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004376 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00201776 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00641738 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

