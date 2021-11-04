PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Shares Down 1.3%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.44. 384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21.

About PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

