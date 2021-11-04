Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth $108,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

TKR stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. The Timken Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

