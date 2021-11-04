Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -8.19. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,709 shares of company stock worth $1,597,930. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

