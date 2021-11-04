Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298,050 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $94.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

