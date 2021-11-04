Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,030,235 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGLE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.