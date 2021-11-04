Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.53 Million Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 303.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $6,847,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 249,313 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

