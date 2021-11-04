Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 15,600 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.