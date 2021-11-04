Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $68.17 million and $5.96 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00241000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00095911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,006,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

