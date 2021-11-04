Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $646.91

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 646.91 ($8.45) and traded as high as GBX 686.99 ($8.98). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.65), with a volume of 3,558 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £95.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 652.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 647.81.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.