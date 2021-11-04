Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.