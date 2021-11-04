Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Premier updated its FY22 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.560-$2.660 EPS.

PINC opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

