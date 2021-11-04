Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.93-$3.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.930-$3.980 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.74. 4,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $62.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

