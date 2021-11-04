Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.93-$3.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.930-$3.980 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.
Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.74. 4,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $62.17.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.