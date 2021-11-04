Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -108.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pretium Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.67% of Pretium Resources worth $83,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

