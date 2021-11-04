Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,774,761 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $1,197,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $95,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

