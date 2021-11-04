Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,113,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,006,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

