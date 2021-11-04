Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,081,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,093,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $183.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $185.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

