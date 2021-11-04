Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.72% of Equinix worth $1,239,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 245.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $887.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $837.88 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $821.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

