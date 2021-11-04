Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.05 Billion Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,443,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928,409 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.50% of CF Industries worth $1,051,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,344,000. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $63.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

