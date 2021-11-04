Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 58,594 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,025,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,594 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Bill.com worth $1,470,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.81.

Bill.com stock opened at $293.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $312.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.08.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

