Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,719,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PSWW stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
Principal Solar Company Profile
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.