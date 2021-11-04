Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Professional from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Professional stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $263.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Professional will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Professional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Professional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

