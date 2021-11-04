PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 66,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 323,395 shares.The stock last traded at $47.14 and had previously closed at $47.59.

The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

