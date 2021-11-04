Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.