PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.24-0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $63-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.81 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PRO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 294,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,913. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 102.14% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PROS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of PROS worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

