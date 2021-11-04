Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $59.38 on Thursday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

