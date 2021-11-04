Proton Price Tops $0.0296 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $248.34 million and $24.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00235222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00095800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,271,103,107 coins and its circulating supply is 8,399,349,704 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.