Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 969,487 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Corning worth $70,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 30.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Corning by 10.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 252,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 304,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Corning by 244.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,082,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,268,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 101.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 113,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

