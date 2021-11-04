Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of News worth $81,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. News Co. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

