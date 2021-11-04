Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Charles Schwab worth $97,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 408.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,810 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,076,075,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 431,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 355,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 550,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 80,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,480,366 shares of company stock worth $116,266,057. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

