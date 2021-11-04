Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $60,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,471.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,484.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,417.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $30,291,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

