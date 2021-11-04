Prudential Financial Inc. Has $75.42 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 410.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,822 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $75,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $445.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.60 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.