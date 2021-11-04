Prudential Financial Inc. Has $76.30 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.81 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

