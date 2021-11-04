Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 969,487 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $70,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.